Comedy legend stars in live radio drama

RADIO DRAMA: Comedy legend Michael Veitch (right) and Simon Oats will entertain the region's residents with their unique, dynamic stage performance of Mystery in the Air on April 27 and 29. Suzanne Phoenix

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council residents are invited to tune in as comedy legend Michael (Big Micky) Veitch and handsome young blade Simon (The Kid) Oats brush off their double-breasted dinner suits to transport us back to the days before television when radio was king with Mystery in the Air!

Described as a very real live radio drama, Mystery in the Air will take audiences into the 1940s studio when it visits the Yeppoon Town Hall on Saturday, April 27 with drama coming from more than just their scripts.

Yes, it's mayhem in the studio as things boil over to both on and off-air shenanigans.

The star of the show is beloved veteran of radio, Clinton Webb.

Change, however, is afoot.

For the past few weeks, management has seen fit to make Clinton share the microphone with the new darling of the airwaves, dashing former Squadron Leader, Tony "The Ace” Hamilton.

Sure, he may be talented, handsome and a considerably younger ratings-winner (not to mention a sure-fire hit with the ladies), but Clinton's just about had it with this young upstart's complete lack of professionalism.

Exactly why management saw fit to foist this brash newcomer onto the airwaves with him is anybody's guess.

With 20 different voices and a pile of live-to-air sound effects, all performed by just two frazzled actors, something tells us that things are going to come to a head.

As they say, the show must go on - but can it?

In this unique, dynamic stage performance you will take a trip back in time - to the style, fashion and the sheer political incorrectness of the 1940s.

Mystery in The Air will be held at Yeppoon Town Hall on April 27 from 7.30pm.

To book your tickets, visit livingstone.qld.gov.au/whatson.

Local aspiring writers will also have the opportunity to attend a workshop with the performers on Sunday, April 28 at 10am.

A second show will be held as part of the council's popular Morning Melodies on Monday, April 29 at 10.30am at Yeppoon Town Hall.

To book, go to livingstone .qld.gov.au/whatson.

About the artists

Michael Veitch began his career writing and performing in television comedy in programs such as the D-Generation and Fast Forward before working as a newspaper columnist and regular broadcaster for ABC radio.

He presented the national arts program, Sunday Arts, on ABC television for five years.

He is also well known in radio, having broadcast across Tasmania for ABC Hobart 2009 to 2014, as well as various stints on ABC 774 Melbourne.

Since 2004, Simon Oats has worked as a freelance storyteller in schools, private homes, arts centres and in open air spaces.

Simon has appeared in numerous theatre works including Five Angry Men, and as principal actor with Complete Works Theatre Company, touring Shakespeare productions to Victorian schools.

Television credits include Blue Heelers, Good Guys Bad Guys and Something in the Air.

On film, he appeared as the character Andy in Last Orders (2001) directed by Fred Schepisi.