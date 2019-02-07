Comfortable family farm with plenty of space on the market

78 Sheehan Road, Alton Downs is currently on the market for $675,000.

A COMFORTABLE and spacious country oasis, close enough to amenities but far enough away from the hustle and bustle, is currently garnering plenty of interest on the market.

The 32-acre farm home at 78 Sheehans Rd, Alton Downs, went on the market six weeks ago and has already had a dozen people through since Christmas.

With potential buyers showing keen interest in the property, it won't be long before the farm-life home is snapped up.

"It was first built by its current owners in 1986 and has only had one owner,” Cooke Property Agents Stan Cooke said.

"It's a really comfortable, family home with lots of room and verandahs out the front and the back.

"It's a great place to sit back and relax and at night they can look back and see the lights of Rocky.

"It's got great ceilings, a big kitchen, and a huge family room and a separate formal dining and lounge area.”

The separate entertaining areas provide privacy and each room can be closed off to create two distinct rooms.

"There are four bedrooms, a multi-purpose room that can used as a gym, television or games room, if you have kids of that age group,” Mr Cooke said.

"The family room, bedrooms and gym room are all air-conditioned.

"The home is comfortable, roomy and spread out. There's easy separation from the adults and children so parents can get the kids out from under their feet and have their own space.”

The house has recently refurbished bathrooms and features raked ceilings in the dining and family rooms.

With 32 acres, the house is perfect for those who own a few big toys.

The farm was designed with horse-lovers in mind, and has six individual horse paddocks and individual watering points on the property.

"There's two or three acres of the house paddock that's landscaped grass, so it's kind of not just a house stuck in the middle of a paddock. It has attractive surrounds,” Mr Cooke said.

Owners will never go without water with a three mega litre water licence that comes with the house, as well as two 5000 gal rainwater tanks.

"There is a large two bay shed which is 6m x 9m and covered car accommodation for two vehicles, with parking for four vehicles,” he said.

"It's a house that has universal appeal but mainly for people who want to have distance between themselves and the people next door or for people with an interest in horses.

"It's also great for people moving from a property to town but who don't want to live in town. It's only 10 minutes to Rockhampton so it's close enough to get everything.

"There's also a school bus stop just down on the corner.”

This family home has been perfectly maintained and is of the same high quality that many would find in suburbs like Norman Gardens.

"It's a spotless, lovely home in a private setting and is green all year round,” Mr Cooke said.

"I genuinely expect it to be sold soon.”