Comics search for extraterrestrial life in livestream debate

Jodie van de Wetering will represent Rockhampton in the Remotely Funny livestream debate

ARE we alone in the universe? Or does alien life lurk just beyond the margins of our knowledge of the universe... and is it laughing at us?

A team of regional Queensland comedians will settle the matter of extraterrestrial life tonight with a livestream comedy debate presented by Remotely Funny.

Remotely Funny is a collaborative project from a team of Australian comedians, capitalising on the boom of online video calls during the pandemic shutdown to create opportunities for performers in rural, regional and remote areas.

Organiser Jodie van de Wetering says while live gigs are coming back for Queensland comedians, opportunities can be scarce outside the major population centres.

“We have some fantastic comedy talent in rural and regional areas, but if you’re the only local

comedian and you’re a couple of hours’ drive from the nearest comedy club or open mic, it can be really hard to get started and learn the craft,” she said.

“Remotely Funny bridges that gap for new and emerging comedians, and provides a way to perform and to network with other comics no matter where you are.”

Six comics will be answering the question Do Aliens Exist? at 8pm on Wednesday, October 7:

Keiran McLeod (Ipswich), Manic Mandy and Reid Willoughby (Mackay), Jodie van de Wetering (Rockhampton), Aaqib Merchant (Melbourne) and Brett Kelly (Brisbane), with special guest comedian Anna Brennan (Gympie) as MC.

To watch the show, just visit this link when it’s time for the show at 8pm on Wednesday, October 7: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83823412686

If your internet is unreliable, you can also listen in by phone by calling (07) 3185 3730 and entering meeting ID 838 2341 2686. Regular call costs apply.

The show is free, but if you like what you see you’ll be able to leave a tip which will be split

between the performers.

For more information about the event, or to save yourself having to remember that link, visit Remotely Funny on Facebook: facebook.com/RemotelyFunny.