Coming to a CQ sky soon: Bully Photographer armed with drone

Morning Bulletin photographer and drone pilot Allan Reinikka with the paper's new drone.
Morning Bulletin photographer and drone pilot Allan Reinikka with the paper's new drone. Michelle Gately ROK140218drone1

THE Morning Bulletin is about to launch its latest high-tech gadget into the skies of Central Queensland to provide readers an even more comprehensive picture of what's happening in the region.

We've added a drone to our arsenal of news delivery equipment.

This means we'll now be able to bring even more amazing vision of the Central Queensland terrain, the big community events and news stories that break.

The Morning Bulletin photographer Allan Reinikka has been down to Brisbane and has returned with all the skills needed to consistently deliver top-class drone footage to our coverage.

You'll likely see Allan, armed with a drone, out and about in CQ in the near future.

For more than 150 years The Morning Bulletin has brought readers the news of the day and this latest addition once again shows our commitment to enhancing what we offer, both in print and online.

