Comm Games gold medallist to share skills with locals

LOCAL TALENT: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Craig Rowland is returning to the Rockhampton courts where he launched his career.
LOCAL TALENT: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Craig Rowland is returning to the Rockhampton courts where he launched his career. Matthew Newton

SQUASH: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Craig Rowland has returned to his old stamping ground keen to share his skills with the region's up-and-coming players.

Rowland, the reigning over-45 world champion who won gold in the mixed doubles at the 1998 Commonwealth Games, is happy to be back on the courts where he laid the platform for his decorated career.

He has been enlisted as a coach by Gavin Shuker, a good friend who owns Lionheart Squash and Fitness in Campbell St.

Shuker said the opportunity to have Rowland at his centre was just too good to pass up.

"To have a player and a local like Craig with so much professional talent right here at Lionheart, in the building where it all began for him, is extraordinary,'' he said. "I can't wait for the locals to come and get some coaching from him.”

Rowland is equally excited at the prospect.

"Being back in the Rockhampton community, I can now give back to the grassroots of squash,” he said.

"Squash is such a fantastic sport for players of all ages at all levels of fitness and I want everyone involved.”

Lionheart is now offering social sessions, one-on-one or two-on-one personalised coaching sessions with Rowland, as well as junior sessions.

