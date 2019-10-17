Menu
Commonwealth bank payment services down due to technical issue.
CommBank customers furious at outage

by Ally Foster
17th Oct 2019 12:46 PM

The Commonwealth Bank is experiencing a major outage, with technical issues leaving customers unable to complete online transactions.

Pay ID and BPAY services in the bank app and cardless cash are currently unavailable, along with some in branch services and call centres.

The bank has said some customers have also reported issues with their debit card payments.

"Due to this incident some of our branches have temporarily closed," the bank said in a tweet.

"We are urgently working to resolve this issue and we're very sorry for the inconvenience. Our ATM and Point-Of-Sale merchant terminals remain available and working."

People all across the country are experiencing issues. Picture: Down Detector/Supplied
Customers started reporting issues at about 11.45am, since then there have been thousands of reports all across the country of people being unable to access their funds.

An update from Commonwealth Bank at 2pm confirmed there were still issues impacting a range of their services.

"Due to this issue we are experiencing higher than normal volume of calls into our call centres which means there are longer wait times," the bank said in a statement.

"Some of our call centre services are also impacted meaning we are unfortunately limited in what we can provide.

"We apologise for this."

Customers took to Twitter to air their frustrations, with many claiming they have been stuck unable to pay for lunch.

"Just as I'm about to get some funds out of my netbank saver to my debiting account so I can pay for upcoming lunch..grrr," another user wrote.

"Hopefully it's fixed soon. Might be a cheap lunch, as I only have 5 dollars on me now. Shall check later," one said.

Another added: "Whelp, I'm leaving Commbank. Out of fuel at a petrol station and can't transfer to pay for it. Thanks guys."

 

 

 

 

 

More to come.

