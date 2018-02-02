Commercial building ablaze and shed destroyed by fire in CQ

Firefighters were called to two separate, significant blazes across CQ last night and early today. FILE PHOTO

Firefighters were called to two separate, significant blazes across CQ last night and early today. FILE PHOTO Zach Hogg BUN220714FAR3

A COMMERCIAL building caught fire in a Central Queensland township this morning, and a shed destroyed overnight.

As of 7.30am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Ergon remained on scene at the address on Leichardt Dr, Middlemount near Prince and Carter places.

A QFES spokeswoman said the blaze appears to have started in the kitchen about 6.55am, and appeared to be out about 7.35am.

Ergon were cutting power to the site to make sure it was safe.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

Firefighters were also called to a large shed fire on the Burnett Hwy near Biloela late last night.

Five crews attended the scene near Callide and Argoon roads to find the 20m by 10m shed fully involved.

The QFES spokeswoman said the structure was "not far off collapsing” and firefighters worked to protect nearby exposures and stop it spreading to a nearby paddock.

The fire broke out about 10pm yesterday, and was under control as of 1.20am.

The spokeswoman said any objects surrounding the shed which could be moved, were relocated.

A day crew arrived at the scene about 5.50am today to check on the fire, which now appears to be extinguished and under control.