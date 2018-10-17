Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Grand Old Crow Hotel at Crows Nest
The Grand Old Crow Hotel at Crows Nest
Property

Country town’s only pub hits the market

by Chris Herde
17th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BIRD in the hand is worth two in the bush, especially in the one-pub town of Crows Nest on the northern Darling Downs.

The Grand Old Crow Hotel is being put up for sale as a freehold going concern by southeast Queensland pub identity Terry Morrow and his partners.

Mr Morrow was recently awarded the Queensland Hotels Association's Hotelier of the Year gong. His other pub interests include the Landsborough Hotel, Gin Gin's Highway Hotel and Rockhampton's Parkhurst Tavern.

Power Jeffrey & Co's Andy Nason, Peter Power and Robert Hunter have been appointed to take the classic two-storey Grand Old Crow Hotel to market via private treaty.

It is a well-trading watering hole with its nearest competition being the Farmers Arms at Cabarlah 24km away.

On the corner of William St and Emu Creek Rd, it sits on a 4178sq m block and comprises a main bar, gaming room with 18 gaming machines, bistro, TAB and private bar, kitchen, drive-in bottle shop, beer garden/outdoor dining area and accommodation.

crows nest darling downs property real estate the grand old crow hotel

Top Stories

    GOING UP: More than $9m worth of homes approved

    premium_icon GOING UP: More than $9m worth of homes approved

    Council News MILLIONS worth of houses and apartments have been approved

    Special history behind memorial shed burnt down by children

    premium_icon Special history behind memorial shed burnt down by children

    News FOR some it may have just been a shed, but not for the O'Donnells

    Meet the Aussie woman who dressed Meghan Markle

    premium_icon Meet the Aussie woman who dressed Meghan Markle

    News 'This is something that I will treasure for the rest of my life.'

    He tracked her car, called 200+ times daily after break-up

    premium_icon He tracked her car, called 200+ times daily after break-up

    Crime MARK Jason Rogers was described by a judge as 'emotionally unhinged'

    Local Partners