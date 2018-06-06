Committal date set for man accused of historic child abuse

A DATE has been set for the committal hearing for a man accused of historical sexual offences against children.

Kevin Leslie Baker did not appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, but was represented by Grant Cagney from McGowran Lawyers.

The 78-year-old Wandal man faces a number of charges relating to alleged historic sexual abuse.

On Friday July 13, Baker will face a committal handover, where the charges will be directed to higher courts.

Several counts of common assault are included in the charges.

Common assault is usually only dealt with in the Magistrates Court, but these charges relate to more serious offences and a request will be made to have them handed up to a higher court so the matters can be dealt with together.