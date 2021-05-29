Menu
Mirani MP Stephen Andrew. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Politics

Committee makes ruling on Mirani MP’s alleged misconduct

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
29th May 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:13 PM
An ethics report has been handed down ruling on the Mirani MP's alleged misconduct in the parliamentary precinct.

Stephen Andrew was accused of inadequately supervising his guest Troy Thompson who accessed personal belongings of other MPs in August last year.

He was subsequently banned from bringing guests into the precinct for six months.

Ethics Committee member Linus Power tabled the report on Thursday, clearing Mr Andrew of contempt of the Assembly.

"The committee, however, reminds the member for Mirani of his obligations as a member of parliament to ensure his visitors to the precinct uphold the standards required to preserve the dignity of the parliament," the Logan MP said.

Mr Power said the committee recommended banning Mr Thompson from the parliamentary precinct for his "disorderly conduct" but take no further action.

Mr Andrew said he and his team took parliament seriously.

"We do make sure we abide by the rules and we respect the institution," he said.

"We're always trying to make the best contribution possible and that doesn't include running people down or taking a bad stand towards people in politics."

Mr Andrew said he had not spoken to Mr Thompson since the ruling.

"We do our best to make sure that people stay within the boundaries (at parliament)," he said.

"Unfortunately some people think it doesn't apply to them."

