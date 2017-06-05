Committee steps down at troubled Rocky sports club

NEW president Mark Butler hopes to see Southside United Sports Club move forward in a positive light, despite serious concerns about its financial status.

Mr Butler was appointed as president on Sunday night after the club's committee stepped down.

The Morning Bulletin had been contacted by several people involved with the club in the past week, all concerned about the financial position of the club.

None of the sources were willing to have their names published for privacy reasons, but said they were concerned about a number of issues including payment of superannuation and wages to staff and and services including phones and gas being cut off due to non-payment of bills.

The Morning Bulletin was also provided with a letter sent by the Central Queensland Community Legal Centre in January on behalf of Frank Ewings requesting a general meeting.

The legal request followed a previous request by Mr Ewings for a special general meeting, which he claims was ignored.

The legal request said that 25 members of the club had signed a letter dated November 24, 2016 asking for a general meeting.

Southside United Sports Club. Adam Wratten

Mr Butler said there were a number of issues being discussed about the club's financial situation and he wanted to address these with members and staff as soon as possible.

Having been in the role only a day, Mr Butler said he had not yet seen detailed financial records, but understood it was an area of concern for members.

"In terms of the financials, I haven't seen a lot of it,” Mr Butler said.

"The situation was a bit untenable for the committee. They wanted to see it to get the financials done and the annual general meeting called and they could step aside at that time. They were always intending to step aside.”

Mr Butler said the 2015 financial audit had been completed, but had not been processed by the Office of Fair Trading without the date of an annual general meeting, which has not been held to this date.

"It's a very big issue and that's something members are rightfully upset about,” Mr Butler said.

Mr Butler's father was involved with the founding of the club in the late 1980s and he has been involved ever since.

Discussions with members and club employees are Mr Butler's highest priority.

He said an annual general meeting would be held as soon as possible.