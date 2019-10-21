Committee to host fundraiser for SES

LADIES of the Rockhampton and District Benefit Association committee have been arranging their next fundraiser.

CarolAnn Carolyn, Cherie Weatherall, Hazel Halliday, Melody Williams, Carol Price, Debbie Ciesiolka, Valda Beak, June Murray and Sara Dawes were pictured at their recent gathering, prior to their morning tea to be held at the Frenchville Club on Tuesday, November 11 from 9.30am.

Everyone is invited to the event which will be in aid of Gracenere SES to assist in the purchase of a lighting plant. There shall be great entertainment and a tasty morning tea. Competitions, raffles and money boards will also be on offer. Phone Melody on 4928 2659 to make your bookings. Adults cost $14 and children are $10.