Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Amy and Hayley Shiels in happier times, before Amy, 37, was transported to the Prince Charles Hospital ICU.
Amy and Hayley Shiels in happier times, before Amy, 37, was transported to the Prince Charles Hospital ICU.
Health

'Common cold' turns into fight for life for single mum

Matty Holdsworth
by
30th Apr 2019 11:53 AM | Updated: 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SINGLE mum remains in a coma in a Brisbane intensive care unit, just six days after being admitted to hospital with a common cold.

Buderim's Amy Shiels has rapidly "spiralled downhill", with her critical condition meaning she's unable to cover her rental payments.

Doctors have diagnosed the 37-year-old with sepsis secondary to streptococcus pneumonia. She has multi-organ failure, is hooked up to a lung-support system and has to undergo kidney dialysis.

Her sister Kirsty has been at her bedside since she took her to Nambour General Hospital with the "flu-like" symptoms.

Kirsty says even if she pulls through, her lower limbs are at risk.

"They (doctors) do remain hopeful, and say to take each day as it comes," Kirsty said.

"We aren't giving up on her, and she hasn't got any worse. Sometimes you can go backwards.

"But because of a lack of oxygen and circulation, the doctors are concerned about her lower limbs.

"It's quite distressing to see."

The tight-knit Shiels family have rallied around their sick sister and mum, who Kirsty describes as a "lover of life".

The community has already pitched in, donating more than $2000 in four days via a GoFundMe Page.

"Amy is a very family-orientated person, and she's the kind to always put others first," Kirsty said.

"She doesn't want much, just for others to be happy. Her and her daughter Hayley are so close, like a little team of two.

"Our parents are deceased, so it's just us and our brother Craig. We have to be strong together.

"But I know she would be completely blown away by all the support, it's been immense."

Kirsty said any funds raised would go directly to keep a roof over her 16-year-old niece Hayley's head and Amy's future recovery.

buderim cold editors picks flu gofundme page health prince charles hospital single parent sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    CQ bowls club to cross half-century mark

    premium_icon CQ bowls club to cross half-century mark

    News Formed in 1969 with 11 members, club has wide age-range of members.

    • 30th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
    Call your friends, bundle up your kids for moonlight movies

    premium_icon Call your friends, bundle up your kids for moonlight movies

    News Free movies under the stars across region in May

    • 30th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
    Police hunt three men involved in 'disturbing' armed robbery

    premium_icon Police hunt three men involved in 'disturbing' armed robbery

    News Three men armed with knives involved in incident

    Economic certainty will decide how this local votes

    premium_icon Economic certainty will decide how this local votes

    Politics 'All parties are overcommitting and that's a worry for our future'