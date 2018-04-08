Menu
Bronte and Cate Campbell with Taylor Ruck of Canada during the medal ceremony for the women's 50m freestyle final. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images
Commonwealth Games

Thorpie’s stunning comparison for Campbell sisters

8th Apr 2018 8:50 AM

SWIMMING legend Ian Thorpe has heaped the ultimate praise on Australia's golden girls of the pool - comparing Cate and Bronte Campbell to two of the greatest siblings in world sport.

On a stunning night at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Cate and Bronte finished first and second respectively in the women's 50m freestyle final.

Cate's time of 23.78 sec set a new Commonwealth Games record, while younger sister Bronte dead-heated for second in 24.26 sec.

Cate said the noise from the crowd at the Gold Coast pool gave her "goosebumps".

Cate and Bronte after the 50m final. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images
"I didn't expect to be that emotional to be honest. There was something about knowing the whole crowd would be singing the National Anthem with me that got me all teary," she said after the race.

"So many people have supported me through the past two years. I guess that to be able to share this moment with the rest of Australia was something that was special."

Thorpe, commentating on Channel 7, was clearly impressed with both sisters, comparing them to tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams.

"It's the Serena and Venus Williams of swimming," Thorpe said.

"The reaction was partly relief but also because Cate Campbell has the biggest cheer from the crowd out of any of the swimmers.

"For her that means a lot. This is the first international competition for Cate Campbell since Rio. For her, she's back."

