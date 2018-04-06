Menu
Steve Titmus reacts to daughter's race
Commonwealth Games

LIVE BLOG: Games record? Hold my drink

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2018 12:29 PM

EMILY Seebohm streaked away from the field to win her heat of the 100m backstroke in a Commonwealth Games record time.

Seebohmâ€™s record though lasted merely minutes as world record holder Kylie Masse had a statement of her own to make in the heat that followed.

Thereâ€™s plenty of unmissable action coming up on day 2 with beach volleyballers Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho Del Solar stepping out to compete at Coolangatta while the Boomers get their campaign underway against Canada in Cairns.

FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION LIVE: 

