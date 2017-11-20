Commonwealth Games mascot wins fans at CQ school

GAMES FUN: Mount Morgan Primary School students (from left) Ryley Coleman, Georgia Moss and Harpa Hock with the Borobi plush toys they received during the Games mascot's visit.

GAMES FUN: Mount Morgan Primary School students (from left) Ryley Coleman, Georgia Moss and Harpa Hock with the Borobi plush toys they received during the Games mascot's visit. Allan Reinikka ROK171117aborobi1

MOUNT Morgan Year 1 students Ryley Coleman, Georgia Moss and Harpa Hock now have a new favourite toy.

It's a miniature version of Borobi, the mascot for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The trio and their fellow students got to rub shoulders with the "real” Borobi today when the bright blue koala paid a flying visit to the school.

Students from Wowan State School and youngsters from Mount Morgan's Kindy Care child care centre also attended.

Borobi is touring Queensland schools to engage with students in the countdown to the Games, which will be the largest sporting event staged in Australia this decade.

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi with Mount Morgan Primary School student Harpa Hock. CONTRIBUTED

The Central Queensland visit also coincided with the final major release of tickets.

More than 6600 athletes from 70 Commonwealth nations and territories will compete in 18 sports and seven para-sports at the Games from April 4 to 15.

Ryley, Georgia and Harpa were called onto the stage to help Borobi demonstrate some of those sports, including swimming and cycling.

Students also watched videos featuring some of Australia's most influential athletes, including CQ's own cycling star Anna Meares.

Ryley explained that he, Georgia and Harpa received the toys because "we were great helpers”, and each said they would take pride of place in their bedrooms.

The youngsters are keen competitors - Ryley and Harpa play Auskick and Georgia is a keen golfer.

They are excited about the Games and agreed that swimming was the event they would most likely be watching.