Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Commonwealth Games mascot wins fans at CQ school

GAMES FUN: Mount Morgan Primary School students (from left) Ryley Coleman, Georgia Moss and Harpa Hock with the Borobi plush toys they received during the Games mascot's visit.
GAMES FUN: Mount Morgan Primary School students (from left) Ryley Coleman, Georgia Moss and Harpa Hock with the Borobi plush toys they received during the Games mascot's visit. Allan Reinikka ROK171117aborobi1
Pam McKay
by

MOUNT Morgan Year 1 students Ryley Coleman, Georgia Moss and Harpa Hock now have a new favourite toy.

It's a miniature version of Borobi, the mascot for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The trio and their fellow students got to rub shoulders with the "real” Borobi today when the bright blue koala paid a flying visit to the school.

Students from Wowan State School and youngsters from Mount Morgan's Kindy Care child care centre also attended.

Borobi is touring Queensland schools to engage with students in the countdown to the Games, which will be the largest sporting event staged in Australia this decade.

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi with Mount Morgan Primary School student Harpa Hock.
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi with Mount Morgan Primary School student Harpa Hock. CONTRIBUTED

The Central Queensland visit also coincided with the final major release of tickets.

More than 6600 athletes from 70 Commonwealth nations and territories will compete in 18 sports and seven para-sports at the Games from April 4 to 15.

Ryley, Georgia and Harpa were called onto the stage to help Borobi demonstrate some of those sports, including swimming and cycling.

Students also watched videos featuring some of Australia's most influential athletes, including CQ's own cycling star Anna Meares.

Ryley explained that he, Georgia and Harpa received the toys because "we were great helpers”, and each said they would take pride of place in their bedrooms.

The youngsters are keen competitors - Ryley and Harpa play Auskick and Georgia is a keen golfer.

They are excited about the Games and agreed that swimming was the event they would most likely be watching.

Topics:  2018 gold coast commonwealth games borobi kindy care mascot mount morgan primary school wowan state school

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rockhampton candidates debate set to ignite passions at CQU

Rockhampton candidates debate set to ignite passions at CQU

CQ residents urged to attend biggest political clash of the campaign

Stunning time-lapse as waterslides tower over North Rocky

The waterslides at the 42nd Battalion Memorial Swimming Pool North Rockhampton are starting to take shape.

WATCH: First-class attraction on the rise in time for summer.

CQ's job security fears raised by 'Nightmare Express' bus

CUTS AWARENESS: 'The Cuts Express' bus blitz that will travel up the Queensland Coast over the final week of the election campaign.

Fears of future job cuts linger with candidate assurances sought.

Shaun goes from office job to Rocky's next fitness king

Shaun Arnold has opened a new gym in Denison St.

Popular personal trainer branches out with training compound

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERY: Sibling success at mud racing meet

34 drivers compete at CQ Mudsportz event at Kabra

Frenchville wins grand final to complete perfect season

FULL STEAM AHEAD: Frenchville's Larson Dale-Doyle puts in a determined run in the Rugby Capricornia under-15 grand final.

Caleb Parish hat-trick sets up title victory at Rugby Park

What’s next after sensational Pearce decision

Manly are ready to pounce after Mitchell Pearce asked for a release.

Five burning questions hanging over the big move