Controversial Rocky region substation plan sparks outcry

A CONTROVERSIAL substation is destined for the heart of Gracemere.

Ergon Energy first engaged the community about the project in 2012, and claim it necessary to meet future electricity demands in the region.

But the electricity giant was met with objection from residents, who petitioned against its location on the corner of Lawrie and Platen Sts.

Among the petitioners was Julie Mason, who yesterday wrote to The Morning Bulletin to share concerns that the project would go ahead.

She questioned how Ergon decided to build on the main street, across from houses, a community park, next to a church and down the road from a school, the Guides Hut and the RSL.

An Ergon Energy spokesman responded they had adopted a "collaborative approach" and worked with the council and community to identify a suitable location, before they settled on the 8,226m sq site.

They said 10 potential sites were deemed unsuitable due to drainage, location, technical constraints, environmental and community impact; a further seven sites suggested by the community were also unsuitable.

"The new substation needs to be located close to the load centre to supply electricity to the growing number of residential estates being developed and planned," they said.

"The location selected will also cater for increased demand from future commercial development within the Gracemere CBD.

"We believe the selected substation site will offer the lowest overall environment, social and economic impact to the Gracemere community."

Preliminary works will begin in coming weeks for a 66,000 volt powerline and distribution network upgrades. The route runs down Lawrie St, along Gavial Gracemere Rd and into Sullivan Rd, and will ultimately connect with the existing Egans Hill substation. A route between Gracemere and Malchi substations has been identified for a future feeder.

The final design of the powerline is yet to be decided, but will be shared with the community for feedback once drafted.

Ergon have sent out about 900 newsletters and personal invitations for face-to-face meetings with residents, busineses and community groups but to date have had "minimum uptake".