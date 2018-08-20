Menu
Fire engulfed a small home at Causeway Lake this morning.
Community bands together for family struck by house fire

Shayla Bulloch
20th Aug 2018 12:22 PM

SMALL communities always have the biggest hearts in the face of tragedy and the township of Causeway Lake is no exception.

After a fire ripped through a home in the Capricorn Coast suburb early this morning, a family has "lost everything” with all that's left of their home in ruins.

More than six fire crews battled the large fire around 6.15am which engulfed the small home and jumped to a neighbouring shop.

FULL REPORT: Family 'lost everything' in devastating house fire

Fortunately, three children who lived in the home and their parents escaped unharmed but all their belongings were lost in the blaze.

The Yeppoon community was quick to extend a helping hand and are donating essential goods to the family.

Several residents and neighbours put a call out on social media for donations of toiletries, gift cards, baby goods and a range of other essentials.

Donations for a 12-year-old boy, 6-year-old girl, one-month-old baby and a mum and dad would be appreciated.

Items can be dropped off to the Causeway Lake Caravan Park at 11 Causeway Esp.

