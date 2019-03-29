Community calls for action on deadly intersection

DANGEROUS: Glenda Mather at the intersection of Artillery Rd, Dairy Inn Rd and Yeppoon Rd.

DANGEROUS: Glenda Mather at the intersection of Artillery Rd, Dairy Inn Rd and Yeppoon Rd. Allan Reinikka ROK280319ayeppoon

THERE'S no dispute among political leaders who have put politics aside to call for action on a notorious intersection on Yeppoon Rd, which claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl on Sunday.

Zara Pakleppa died after a crash at the crossroad where the main connection road between Rockhampton and Yeppoon meets Artillery Rd.

Locals are calling for an 80km/h zone to be implemented at the intersection while investigations into the cause of the crash continue.

"Crossroad intersections like this are inherently the most dangerous intersections to have on any major commuter route,” Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said.

"Reduced speed limits and better controls to make drivers more aware, along with requirements for vehicles to stop before entering the intersection, can certainly all help as interim measures.

"Ultimately designing and bringing forward the capital funding to upgrade the intersection to either traffic signals or a roundabout is what is required.”

One girl was killed and another childwas critically injured in a serious crash on Yeppoon Rd at Ironpot on Sunday. Michelle Gately

Cr Ludwig said significant growth in traffic along the entire corridor meant upgrading to dual lanes all the way must be a state and federal funding priority.

The Rockhampton to Yeppoon road carries 12,000 vehicles every day including 1200 heavy vehicles.

The have been more than 20 fatalities on the road in the past 20 years.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has called for an immediate safety audit of the intersection and this week spoke with the district officer of Queensland Police and the regional manager of the Department of Transport and Main Roads about having the intersection upgraded.

Mrs Lauga told Parliament yesterday that whether the intersection needed better signage, better line-marking, reduced speed or any other safety measures, she wanted to see the engineers on the ground "asap”.

"I travel this road regularly and I know it can be dangerous, which is why I'm calling on a safety audit to be carried out as soon as possible,” she said.

"The extra traffic has slowed travel times and increased the potential for head-on crashes as more people try to overtake.”

Flowers (above and left) at the intersection of Artillery Rd, Dairy Inn Rd and Yeppoon Rd. Allan Reinikka ROK280319aflowers

Federal Labor has committed $47.5 million for the first stage of the Yeppoon Rd upgrade and this week the government committed $190 million for upgrades along the corridor between Yeppoon and Mt Isa.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she was lobbying heads of government for more of the funding to be spent on the dangerous stretch along Yeppoon Rd.

"Obviously my major focus is providing four lanes between Rockhampton and Yeppoon but the planning will come down to the state Department of Main Roads,” she said.

"Some of those artillery roads need upgrading ... it comes down to planning by Main Roads, it's in their hands - they have the experts and the engineers.”

Livingstone Shire councillor Glenda Mather has proposed a motion that the council resolve to undertake a full audit of all major intersections and recommend where upgrades or improvements were necessary.

She said two sections along the Bruce Highway at the Greenlake/Dawson Rd intersection and the entrance to The Caves township were extremely dangerous and a stop sign was needed at the Neil's Rd intersection with Rockhampton Yeppoon Rd.

In the past 20 years there have been more than 20 fatalities on Rockhampton Yeppoon Rd.

Due to technical issues, we were unable to get a response from the Department of Transport and Main Roads last night.