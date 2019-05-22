Community calls for changes to dangerous intersection

CENTRAL Queenslanders who use the Gavial-Gracemere Road on a daily basis are saying they're fed up with people ignoring rules and putting others in danger.

A story in Wednesday's edition of The Morning Bulletin about a near-fatal crash at the intersection of the Gavial Gracemere Rd and the Burnett Highway sparked major discussion online, with many readers saying something needs to be done to make the busy intersection safer.

Read some of the comments from readers about what should be done to improve road safety.

JAN JONES: I drive from Bouldercombe to Rocky everyday & nearly every time, a car pulls out from Gracemere in front of me whilst I'm travelling at speed or often from the southern approach also. People stopped can't seem to realise how fast traffic on the Burnett Highway is travelling. Shocking intersection!!

BRONWYN BRETZ: I use that road from Gracemere. I stop and look Bouldy way at least twice before I drive off. Sometimes there are no cars coming drive off and a car appears from that way. No sign of a car 2 seconds before.

TARA SIMPSON: Having driven that road daily for work, better stop signage on the Gavial road is desperately needed.

Tania Ricks was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Gavial-Gracemere Rd on May 11. Tania Ricks

PENNIE FRASER: It's also dangerous when travelling south and cars pull into the turning lane to head towards Gracemere, the lane is not long enough and you have to pass on the shoulder quickly reducing speed from 100 km. I also drive this road everyday. I hate to say it, but wonder if lights are needed.

JUDY MOSEDALE: Have travelled that road all my life as Gracemere is getting bigger more people using that intersection they have a stop sign coming from Gracemere and 9 times out of 10 that stop sign don't mean anything from the people coming from Gracemere, always people pulling out in front of people coming from Rocky/Mount Morgan. I still travel it now everyday and see the same thing all the time.

ANDREW CLARKE: Audible strips and 70 km limit on the Burnett approaching intersection.

DAMIEN LING: Need a round about there or lower the speed limit. Crazy at 100 km. But there's lots of people that can't wait too.

RICKY RAMONE: People's attitudes to driving need to change, that is all

LAURA INGRAM: There was another accident there 2 weeks ago involving a Prado and a little blue car. Definitely time to do something about it since people aren't paying enough attention!

SYLVIA RYAN: I have lost count of drivers I've seen just race through that stop sign. Its like they don't see the sign or know what it means. Its always cars coming out from Gracemere.

Tania Ricks was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Gavial-Gracemere Rd on May 11. Tania Ricks

MATT SPENCER: Put a camera on the stop sign, start booking all the idiots that can't be bothered stopping.

MATT SIMPSON: I agree something needs to be done about it like reduced speed through there. and well if you all know it's a bad intersection and travelling from Mt Morgen to Rocky or back why don't you show initiative and slow down.

CHERYL CHOPPING: Why can't people just look. Driving to the conditions doesn't just mean rain.

TONYA GENT: This road is as good as the Rocky-Yeppoon road. The road is good, surface is good, people who use it, too impatient to wait 2 secs for a safe drive. We have nearly been collected at that intersection by a truck, it is most definitely always driver error there, and usually the driver travelling along the Gracemere Gavial Road.

HELEN SHAW: We had a very close call at this intersection actually twice. One we were travelling along the highway and someone pulled out of the Gracemere turnoff in front of us. The other was very dangerous and we think about it every time we go past it as we had the grandkids in with us. Travelling on highway to Mt Morgan, car in front stops so we go around, car turned from Mt Morgan highway to go south in front of us. It's a wonder we didn't flip on the channel and curbing. Only for my husbands good driving that we got out of it. Very frightening we were still in shock when we got home to Bilo. We were actually going to put in a complaint about the intersection. I think it needs lights otherwise there will be a lot more tragedies to come.

BETTY TURNLEY: I agree, it is a dangerous intersection but too many dangerous drivers on the road. Learn to drive safely and pulling out in front of cars doing 100kph is not Safe!! Wait till there are NO vehicles in sight either way.

RACHEAL LAVIS: Not all are travelling at the suggested limit of 100kms on the road to Bouldercombe. I drive a heavy vehicle that is speed limited to 100 km and the amount of vehicles that over take me on that stretch of road is unbelievably dangerous. The only issue with the road and intersection in question is the drivers!