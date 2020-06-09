Menu
News

Community centre shed destroyed by fire

by Emily Halloran
9th Jun 2020 7:14 AM
A SHED at a Gold Coast community centre has been destroyed after a fire broke out early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Ormeau Community Centre on Cuthbert Road in Ormeau shortly after 3.30am

It's understood the blaze started in a stand-alone shed at the back of the centre.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said when firefighters arrived the 3m by 5m storage shed was well engulfed by flames.

No one was present at the scene when emergency services arrived.

The blaze was under control by 3.55am and was extinguished just after 4am.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Queensland Police are investigating.

