Community centres to be celebrated this month

The important role neighbourhood houses and community centres play within the community will be in the spotlight this month, as part of Neighbourhood House Week 2021.

Neighbourhood House Week, which is held across Australia from May 8–14, is a nationwide initiative to celebrate the role of community, neighbourhood, and resource and learning centres in the community.

The theme of this year’s initiative is Loneliness: the solution is community.

To help celebrate and highlight the importance of this initiative, The Community Centre team in Yeppoon will have a stall outside Yeppoon IGA in James Street on Wednesday, May 5, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Livingstone Shire’s portfolio holder of Healthy and Inclusive Community, Councillor Pat Eastwood, said free cupcakes would be handed out by the team, with the intention for residents to take one home and share it with their neighbour.

The Community Centre is a vital resource and central hub for many residents in Livingstone requiring support. Picture: Contributed

Mr Eastwood said The Community Centre played a vital role in supporting and assisting many residents across Livingstone Shire.

“While our Community Centre team does fantastic work year-round, Neighbourhood House Week provides a real opportunity to showcase their great work while extending their reach to those in the community who may not be aware of what our local centre has to offer,” he said.

“The Community Centre is such an important place because it provides residents with an inclusive public space which is safe, welcoming, vibrant, accessible, and available to all.

“It’s a place where friendships are formed and nurtured and where people of all ages and all walks of life can really feel they belong.”

He said The Community Centre offered a broad range of services to those in need, including general information and referral assistance, outreach services, networking and social events, participation in programs and activities which build skills, affordable meeting spaces for local community groups, and lifelong learning opportunities.

“Recent studies have shown loneliness and feelings of disconnect are increasingly prevalent in society, contributing to a myriad of related problems, from general physical and emotional ill-health, to depression, substance abuse, domestic violence and crime, even suicide,” he said.

“The centre provides important linkages too, including capacity building and educational and partnership opportunities for individuals requiring support, community services providers, community organisations, clubs and groups, community development staff and council.

“Not to mention the list of workshops, discussions, displays and social events in areas such as arts and crafts, health and fitness, computing and IT, and personal development which are also held frequently at the centre.

“Council is extremely proud to be able to provide this service, which is partly funded through the Department of Communities, Housing and Digital Economy, to the local community.”

The Community Centre is located at 80 John Street, Yeppoon, and open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4pm.

For more information about the services and support available at The Community Centre, go to www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/communitycentre.

