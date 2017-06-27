26°
News

Community champions: From meat works to helping the disabled, Junior's story

Matty Holdsworth
| 27th Jun 2017 4:29 PM Updated: 4:40 PM
BACK TO WORK: L-R - Ken Tofilau, coach Kim Williams, Chanel Seigafo, Endeavour's Kylie Lloyd, Tony Tumusa, Endeavour's Kelsie Stewart, Junior Kirisome, Capras CEO Dominique McGregoand and John Filipo.
BACK TO WORK: L-R - Ken Tofilau, coach Kim Williams, Chanel Seigafo, Endeavour's Kylie Lloyd, Tony Tumusa, Endeavour's Kelsie Stewart, Junior Kirisome, Capras CEO Dominique McGregoand and John Filipo. Chris Ison ROK270617ccapras1

JUNIOR Kirisome would load boxes full of meat into trucks for hours, working himself to a standstill, then race to footy training for a further three hours.

His body would be physically and mentally exhausted.

Life as a semi-professional footballer and struggling to pay the bills is the forgotten side of rugby league. Too often they are set in stone as figures of controversy.

But step by step the CQ Capras are breaking the trend. This week they struck a partnership with disability support service the Endeavour Foundation.

Endeavour will act as an unofficial sponsor and provide work for unemployed Capras.

Junior, who had his first shift on Monday evening, loves his new role as a support worker.

"I was out at the meat works, it was such a physical job and draining. I'd come from work straight to training so fatigued. Now I am doing something I love,” the winger said.

"Waking up at 4am then finish at 4.30 or 5pm, and quickly race to training. I wouldn't get home till after 8. Even on some game days I'd have to work. That was hard.”

Coach Kim Williams is proud of his club's involvement and said it was a great fit for both parties.

It will allow his troops to be active, community men and to grow as people.

"One of our biggest challenges is finding players employment, suited employment too,” Kim said.

"Jobs not too physical or in the sun, and more so, this will make them better people on and off the field.

"I see these young men developing into mature adults. It is a top priority of mine.

"And these guys are all clean-living, healthy young men and good role models.”

Capras player Junior Kirisome
Capras player Junior Kirisome Chris Ison ROK270617ccapras2

Since the foundations of this new relationship began 12 months ago, support and operations manager Kelsie Stewart has noticed a change to the players.

"They started really shy but as time has gone they have really stood up and shown they can do this,” she said.

"They are building great relationships. We have been blown away by the boys.

"We have a lot of younger people who need support and, particularly where there are behavioural challenges, the Capras have really managed to relate to them.

For Junior, a man grateful to be doing a rewarding and less-demanding job, now wants to pursue this career further.

"I knew it was going to be challenging but something I look forward to,” he said.

"Helping those in the community is important and I see myself doing this for a long time now.

"It will be a big learning curve but I want to further my career through this.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  community work cq capras endeavour foundation junior kirisome

