Community clubs call for fair approach to reopening

RESTRICTIONS DEBATE: The team at Rocky Sports Club could benefit if clubs were included in Queensland Government’s plans to lift restrictions for cafes and restaurants.

AS the Queensland Government formulates its plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions for hospitality venues, Clubs Queensland has spoken out to call for a level playing field.

While the government has discussed reopening restaurants and cafes to customers in June as the first step for the hospitality industry, Clubs Queensland Acting CEO Dan Nipperess believes the state’s community clubs should also be included in the plan unless health advice showed otherwise.

He made the call ahead of Friday’s important National Cabinet meeting on behalf of Queensland’s community clubs include sporting, returned services leagues, surf lifesaving, cultural, ethnic and special interests clubs.

“There are more than 860 not-for-profit clubs in Queensland that play a critical role in their

communities in many ways,” Mr Nipperess said.

“Those community clubs should be provided with the same fair go as restaurants and cafes when it comes to reopening for customers. What is the difference between people being allowed to gather in the confined spaces of restaurants or at a cafe in a busy shopping centre compared to a community club?

“If there is health advice that says otherwise, that advice should be publicly released so that

Queenslanders can learn more about the steps to recovery.”

Mr Nipperess said they supported proper social distancing, hygiene measures and acting at all times in accordance with health advice, and it didn’t make sense for restaurants and cafes to be deemed safe but not community clubs.

“Clubs as licensees are already heavily regulated, so are also well positioned in terms of

compliance with additional regulation around things such as social distancing and hygiene

measures,” he said.

Clubs Queensland has proactively drafted measures that would assist its members across the state in developing and enforcing strict health compliance measures for the safety of its patrons.

Rockhampton Leagues Club Manager Danny Finch said the reopening of community clubs was about more than the jobs of the 22,000 Queenslanders who worked for the organisations, which collectively generate more than $2.2 billion of economic impact in the state each year.

“These clubs are also a meeting point for people in the Rockhampton region who rely on social interaction,” Mr Finch said.

Rockhampton Leagues Club hosted the Law Ball last year.

“This interaction can be done with proper social distancing measures in place. But it’s an important consideration after so many weeks of social isolation for many Central Queenslanders. The chance to interact again with people is an important consideration in the need to provide a fair go for all hospitality venues at this time.”