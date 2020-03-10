Community comes to the rescue

COMMUNITY HELP: Yeppoon Lionesses Liah Grice and Annette Baker with Cr Jan Kelly with a donation of 30 handbags filled with personal care items for the ICare not for profit initiative.

YEPPOON’S ICare called for help in February 2020 as funds ran out for the community project that helps people who are experiencing hardship across the Capricorn Coast, and the community listened.

Yeppoon Lion Club, Yeppoon Lionesses and Keppel Bay Sailing Club, through their International Women’s Day event, all came through and offered assistance to support the increasingly busy community initiative.

ICare spokeswoman Cr Jan Kelly said she was thrilled the word had gotten out and the community had come to the rescue to assist people in need.

“Over $1400 was raised at a High Tea hosted by Keppel Bay Sailing Club on International Women’s Day with a fun day enjoyed by all,” Cr Kelly said.

“A few weeks ago, Yeppoon Lions donated $1500 and Yeppoon Lionesses donated an additional $1000 on top of their three times a year donations of care packs filled with personal care items.

“All these donations are gratefully appreciated by both our hardworking volunteers and the recipients of assistance through ICare.

“While the additional funds will keep us going for a short while, we are still asking for help to continue the not for profit volunteer service that is being called on now more than ever.”

Since its inception in 2017, ICare has been embraced by the community with donations exceeding $35,000 from community, business and individuals in support of its vital work.

ICare has distributed $33,785 worth of groceries and fuel vouchers in support of vulnerable people and the need continues to grow.

A small committee of volunteers, Shirley Green, Judith-Ann Smith, Chris Towel, Desley Rial, Karen Burkhardt, Wilma Langton, Jan Kelly, Nigel Hutton and Sue Hamilton, have been part of the project from the very beginning and are eagerly seeking ways to raise funds and promote the program to our community so they can continue to help those in need.

Cr Kelly said more than a thousand people had used the service since it began, and figures showed that need was increasing.

“In this last quarter alone, we helped 86 recipients, which is double the result for the same period the previous year, including 44 singles, 34 one-parent households inclusive of a total of 79 children, and 8 two parent families with 20 children,” Cr Kelly said.

“The strength of this organisation has been its ongoing support from the community with regular donations from groups such as Capricorn Coast Healthy Ageing, the Livingstone Council workforce, the Combined Churches of the Coast, Yeppoon Lionesses and Yeppoon Lions Pinefest with some $35,000 raised.

“Right now, help is needed more than ever so we are asking the community to lend a hand by donating towards this vital service for our more vulnerable residents.”

Cr Jan Kelly said the need for this service had outgrown its capacity and ICare required continual financial support to ensure that in the next quarter; no family or individual suffering personal hardship went without.

The ICare project provides grocery vouchers and fuel vouchers and personal care packs to help desperate members of our community, while they await processes for longer-term supports.

It also allows the highly professional and trained staff at the community centre to provide vital contacts to agencies and organisations tailored to meet the needs of these vulnerable members of the community to ensure pathways for success.

If you are able to help, please contact Sue Hamilton, the co-ordinator of the program at 80 John Street Yeppoon or phone 4913 3840, or email sue.hamilton@livingstone.qld.gov.au.