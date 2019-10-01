Community event helps Emerald feel the good vibrations

AIMING to reduce stigma around mental health and increase awareness of how important looking after your wellbeing is, Good Vibrations is back for its second year.

The free community event for adults and children aged over 10 will be held in Emerald this Saturday between 9am and 4pm at the Emerald Town Hall.

It is a mental health and wellbeing day, designed to foster community connection and create a space where anyone can learn more about how to increase their sense of positive wellbeing and manage mental illness or mental health challenges.

Organised by Sharri Baker and Maree Delany, Ms Baker said she was expecting more than 100 people from a diverse range of backgrounds to the event.

“The feedback from last year was great, the community really enjoyed the hands-on workshops and the quality speakers,” she said.

“It was important to hold this event again as the local services are ever changing and it is a nice way to keep the community updated.”

Ms Baker, a youth support worker at AnglicareCQ and volunteer at Emerald PCYC, said she hoped all attendees would take something away from the day, “whether it is an affirmation, an artwork they have created, a coping mechanism they would like to try, brochures for a service they can utilise or a new friend”.

The day will feature guest speakers, as well as hands on workshops such as art, yoga and relaxation to provide tools to help reduce stress, cultivate a strong sense of self and cope with challenges.