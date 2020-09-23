Community forum to improve safety in mining industry

EXPERTS from across Central Queensland will come together next month to share industry learnings and collaborate on the future of safety within the mining industry.

The Bowen Basin Health and Safety Forum, hosted by Impress Solutions, is set to be held on October 15 at Moranbah Community Centre and will provide a unique platform to connect people with the drive and desire for safer mine sites.

“Safety isn’t going anywhere,” Impress Solutions chief executive officer Christian Young said.

“It’s top of mind, especially as we’ve faced recent challenges from material risks and COVID-19, however there are countless learnings and it’s the right time to collaborate on the best way forward.”

He said the mining industry was in a very different position now compared to the same time last year.

“I’ve been in the industry for over 16 years and this is the most unique time we have ever experienced.

“COVID-19 has not only adversely affected people’s health, but it has changed how the industry operates, how safety is viewed and ultimately, it has opened the door to a safety evolution.”

Led by an impressive line-up of industry speakers, the full-day workshop and networking event will cover topics such as:

– Industry progress post-Brady Report and Safety Reset

– Learning from an incident

– Material Risk Management

– Innovative Technologies and

– High Reliability Organisational Theory

Mr Young said each community had a responsibility to extend, grow and develop with key industry learnings.

“After witnessing the direct result of a strengths-based approach, we know that now is the right time to come together and workshop priorities for the betterment of the industry,” he said.

Tickets cost $165 and can be purchased here. For more information visit the Impress Solutions website.