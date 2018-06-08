Community garden a place of solace in times of crisis

HEALING CENTRE: Belinda at Walali garden, a place where she has found solace after experiencing trauma.

HEALING CENTRE: Belinda at Walali garden, a place where she has found solace after experiencing trauma. Allan Reinikka ROK070618awalali4

AS BELINDA pulled weeds from Walali Neighbourhood Centre's garden, she started to leave behind the demons of her past.

Belinda, whose last name we have omitted for privacy reasons, came to Walali looking to give back after community support from the Women's Health Centre helped her deal with anxiety resulting from historic sexual abuse.

READ: The free service that saved this Rocky woman's life

She found further help through Walali's PTSD therapy group and then started showing the community garden some much-needed love.

Walali will close this month as the mental health support services it provides transition to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

READ: Red Cross says centre closure won't affect support services

Belinda said the garden, alongside the Campbell St centre, was overgrown with weeds when she started working on it.

It may not seem like much, but Belinda said the simple act of taming the garden changed her life.

"Before, I was closed off,” Belinda said.

"I would have a lot of hallucinations because of my mental illness.

"I came here and felt like I could be me. It was like serenity.

"I'd walk thought the garden and felt like I had accomplished something.”

Belinda said she was sad the centre would close this month, as it had been "everything” for those who had nothing.