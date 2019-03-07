Community garden for all to share in highly-sought estate

YOUNG GARDENER: Oscar Muller, one of the young Edenbrook residents who loves spending time in the Community Garden.

YOUNG GARDENER: Oscar Muller, one of the young Edenbrook residents who loves spending time in the Community Garden. JESSICA ANDERSON

RESIDENTS of Parkhurst's Estate Edenbrook now have a community garden where they can go and pick their own produce.

As the lush green streetscape at Edenbrook continues to evolve, the first stage of the community garden has been completed.

The garden includes a selection of fruit trees, popular herbs and flowerbeds bursting with colour.

Edenbrook project director Melissa Hytch is thrilled to see residents enjoying the garden.

The community garden at Edenbrook includes fruit trees, herbs and flowerbeds. JESSICA ANDERSON

She said residents absolutely loved the garden, picking herbs and flowers and watching the plants thrive and grow.

"It is wonderful to see everyone getting involved and embracing their new garden,” Ms Hytch said.

"The herbs have been a crowd pleaser, particularly for our resident chefs. Nothing beats having access to freshly hand-picked ingredients.

"It is also great to see the children literally getting their hands dirty. They really love watching the garden develop and grow.”

Resident chefs are loving the fresh herbs. JESSICA ANDERSON

The estate has a strong sense of community.

The community garden is one of many additions that has cemented Edenbrook's reputation as a highly sought-after suburb.

Residents also enjoy regular celebrations and events, including Camp Edenbrook for the children, which includes activities, demonstrations and workshops; resident parties and movie nights in the beautiful surrounds of the ever-popular, state-of-the-art children's playground; and regular boot camps.

The playground is always a busy spot with the estate's initiative Camp Edenbrook. JESSICA ANDERSON

The events and initiatives provide an opportunity for residents to come together and get to know their neighbours, further adding to the superb lifestyle and sense of community that is fostered at Edenbrook.

With more and more new homes nearing completion and many other planned facilities and initiatives for residents coming soon, the ever-evolving Edenbrook community is a hive of activity.