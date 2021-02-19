Community grants boost ‘safe and fair’ future for women

Grants are now available to help combat domestic violence.

Central Queenslanders have two weeks to apply for grants up to $15,000 toward community projects that prevent and respond to domestic violence.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the grants would provide an opportunity to support and address issues that affected women in Rockhampton and strengthen partnerships across Queensland communities.

The Investing in Queensland Women program will provide $540,000 through two rounds of funding each year.

Organisations can apply in each round of grants, with categories consisting of up to $5,000, $10,000 and $15,000 amounts for initiatives.

“Community-driven initiatives and activities can include targeted campaigns or events, such as workshops or training, or the development of community resources to promote and respond to a particular issue,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“Successful applicants are encouraged to deliver their initiatives throughout the year rather than be limited to a set week or month, offering further flexibility.”

Applications are encouraged to support groups that may face multiple levels of disadvantage or identify as more vulnerable.

This includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with a disability, people identifying as LGBTIQ+, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, people in rural, regional and remote communities, and young and older people.

Applications for the first round of grants can now be submitted, and close on March 5.

For more information or to apply for a grant, visit https://www.justice.qld.gov.au/initiatives

Applications for round 2 funding will open on July 1.

Should you or someone you know be experiencing or at risk of domestic and family violence please contact the following services: