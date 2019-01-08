Community group receives $6,897 from Carols By Candlelight

WELCOME DONATION: Mary Scully (Legacy Rockhampton and CQ) Legacy receives $6,897 from Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow. The sizeable donation was thanks to strong community turn outs to the two Mayors Carols By Candlelight events.

ALTHOUGH we're into a new year, there's still some residual holiday cheer floating in the air.

Legacy Rockhampton and Central Queensland provides services, respite, recreation and support to local families in the Rockhampton area who are in need.

The vital community organisation, which was established almost 100 years ago as a way of supporting the widows of soldiers who did not return from the First World War, will benefit from $6,987.98 worth of donations raised by the Mayor's Carols by Candlelight concerts.

The amount includes proceeds from tickets sales to the Pilbeam Theatre concert and donations at both Pilbeam Theatre and Music Bowl concerts.

Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow found it fitting that in the centenary year of the end of the First World War, we are able to honour our veterans who have suffered death or serious injury as a result of their military service.

"I know that no amount of money can bring back a loved one but it is important that we as a community do our best to assist those families to minimise any financial or social disadvantage they might experience,” Cr Strelow said.

Chairman of the Legacy Rockhampton and Central Queensland Contact Group Brian Hollins, said the donations would help the widows, families and children in the Rockhampton community.

"With over 500 people needing Legacy's help locally and with no government funding, we rely on the generosity of the public to continue our work,” Mr Hollins said.

"We aim to help Legacy local families cope with their grief and continue with their lives while at the same time honouring the veterans' service.”

It will also provide relief from social isolation and also provide financial support programs to the most vulnerable aged widows in the Rockhampton community this Christmas.