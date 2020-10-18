Community groups share in $100k from council COVID grants

SPORTS and community clubs across the region have benefited from $100,000 in grants from the Rockhampton Regional Council Community COVID fund.

“Here at council we know just how important our community groups are to our social fabric and way of life, and I am delighted we were able to provide support when COVID hit,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

“Just over half of our grants went to sports clubs, but what really sticks out is just how diverse our region’s community groups are and how many different people they help.

“We were able to support scouts, bridge clubs, historical societies, community halls, and orchestras to name but a few.

“There are countless groups and organisations who meet regularly to enjoy a hobby, give back to their community, play music or create something together.

“When COVID hit, these groups were forced to stop meeting and community venues had to shut their doors in order to help keep our community safe.

“I know this interruption to routine and social life came as a shock to many people, and a shock to the operating budgets of groups who found their normal avenues for fundraising or sponsorship drying up.

“As a council we were honoured to be able to provide this support as an interim measure to ensure these groups could start back up.

“It was wonderful to see that clubs right across the region got in touch to ask for support.

“Now that restrictions have begun to lift, it is fantastic to see that these organisations were able to hit the ground running and welcome their members back with open (socially distanced) arms.”

Mayor Strelow said while the fund was now closed there was still lots of other support available.

“The feedback we got let us know that it wasn’t just money but it was also the need for extra volunteers that was seen as a challenge for clubs as they came out of the COVID shut down.

“Applications for our regular Community Assistance Program are now open, and we have developed a free promotional toolkit.

“Don’t forget about our Sunday Shout Outs either – message council’s Facebook page if you’d like your non-profit to be featured in one of our videos.”

List of grant recipients:

Bajool School of Arts Community Hall

Bluebirds United Sports Club Inc

Bouldercombe Pony Club Inc

Bouldercombe Progress Association Inc

Brothers Australian Football Club

Capricorn District Scouts

Capricornia Cue Sports Inc

Capricornia Silver Band Inc

Caribeae Amateur Swimming Club Inc

Central Queensland First Aid Volunteers

Central Queensland Military Association Inc

CQ Capras Rugby League Limited

CQ Mudsportz Inc

Crompton Park Hack and Pony Club

Fitzroy Sharks Junior Rugby League

Football Rockhampton Inc

Frenchville Sports Club -All Sports

Full Draw Field Archers Inc

Gogango Sports & Recreation Group

Gracemere Bowls Club Inc

Gracemere Fitzroy Rugby League Football Club

Gracemere Hack and Pony Club Inc

Love A Greyhound Inc

Mount Morgan Historical Museum

North Rockhampton Junior Rugby League Football Club Inc

Norths Chargers Rugby League Football Club Inc

Oasis Community Services Ltd

Park Avenue Brothers Hockey Club

Queensland Country Women’s Association

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service

Rockhampton & District Motocross Club Inc

Rockhampton All Blacks Sports Club Association In

Rockhampton Basketball Inc

Rockhampton Bowls Club

Rockhampton Bridge Club

Rockhampton Brothers Junior Rugby League Football Club

Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club

Rockhampton Hockey Assoc Inc

Rockhampton Pipe Band Inc

Rockhampton Pistol Club Inc

Rockhampton Touch Assoc

Rockhampton Youth Orchestra

Rocky Roller Derby

Rocky Trials Club Inc

Tennis Rockhampton

The Rockhampton Aero Club

Victoria Park Bowls Club Inc

Victoria Park Gymnastics

Wanderers Hockey Club