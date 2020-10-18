Community groups share in $100k from council COVID grants
SPORTS and community clubs across the region have benefited from $100,000 in grants from the Rockhampton Regional Council Community COVID fund.
“Here at council we know just how important our community groups are to our social fabric and way of life, and I am delighted we were able to provide support when COVID hit,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.
“Just over half of our grants went to sports clubs, but what really sticks out is just how diverse our region’s community groups are and how many different people they help.
“We were able to support scouts, bridge clubs, historical societies, community halls, and orchestras to name but a few.
“There are countless groups and organisations who meet regularly to enjoy a hobby, give back to their community, play music or create something together.
“When COVID hit, these groups were forced to stop meeting and community venues had to shut their doors in order to help keep our community safe.
“I know this interruption to routine and social life came as a shock to many people, and a shock to the operating budgets of groups who found their normal avenues for fundraising or sponsorship drying up.
“As a council we were honoured to be able to provide this support as an interim measure to ensure these groups could start back up.
“It was wonderful to see that clubs right across the region got in touch to ask for support.
“Now that restrictions have begun to lift, it is fantastic to see that these organisations were able to hit the ground running and welcome their members back with open (socially distanced) arms.”
Mayor Strelow said while the fund was now closed there was still lots of other support available.
“The feedback we got let us know that it wasn’t just money but it was also the need for extra volunteers that was seen as a challenge for clubs as they came out of the COVID shut down.
“Applications for our regular Community Assistance Program are now open, and we have developed a free promotional toolkit.
“Don’t forget about our Sunday Shout Outs either – message council’s Facebook page if you’d like your non-profit to be featured in one of our videos.”
List of grant recipients:
Bajool School of Arts Community Hall
Bluebirds United Sports Club Inc
Bouldercombe Pony Club Inc
Bouldercombe Progress Association Inc
Brothers Australian Football Club
Capricorn District Scouts
Capricornia Cue Sports Inc
Capricornia Silver Band Inc
Caribeae Amateur Swimming Club Inc
Central Queensland First Aid Volunteers
Central Queensland Military Association Inc
CQ Capras Rugby League Limited
CQ Mudsportz Inc
Crompton Park Hack and Pony Club
Fitzroy Sharks Junior Rugby League
Football Rockhampton Inc
Frenchville Sports Club -All Sports
Full Draw Field Archers Inc
Gogango Sports & Recreation Group
Gracemere Bowls Club Inc
Gracemere Fitzroy Rugby League Football Club
Gracemere Hack and Pony Club Inc
Love A Greyhound Inc
Mount Morgan Historical Museum
North Rockhampton Junior Rugby League Football Club Inc
Norths Chargers Rugby League Football Club Inc
Oasis Community Services Ltd
Park Avenue Brothers Hockey Club
Queensland Country Women’s Association
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service
Rockhampton & District Motocross Club Inc
Rockhampton All Blacks Sports Club Association In
Rockhampton Basketball Inc
Rockhampton Bowls Club
Rockhampton Bridge Club
Rockhampton Brothers Junior Rugby League Football Club
Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club
Rockhampton Hockey Assoc Inc
Rockhampton Pipe Band Inc
Rockhampton Pistol Club Inc
Rockhampton Touch Assoc
Rockhampton Youth Orchestra
Rocky Roller Derby
Rocky Trials Club Inc
Tennis Rockhampton
The Rockhampton Aero Club
Victoria Park Bowls Club Inc
Victoria Park Gymnastics
Wanderers Hockey Club