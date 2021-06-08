Community groups win in latest round of RADF funding

Niloufar Lovegrove with her mural on the Old Fitzroy Bridge on Victoria Parade. Niloufar Lovegrove has been successful in receiving $10,840 of RADF to develop a mural for the Gracemere Scouts Hall Building.

An immersive light experience, children’s workshop and a mural at the Gracemere Scout hall are among the projects successful in funding from the latest round of Regional Arts Development Fund in the Rockhampton region.

RADF has a partnership between the Queensland Government and Rockhampton Regional Council, supporting professional artists and arts practice in regional areas.

Each year, abouty $60,000 of funding was distributed across the Rockhampton region.

Rockhampton Regional Council Community Services spokesperson councillor Drew Wickerson said there was a range of applications in the round.

“This round we’ve seen applicants thinking about how to leverage opportunities around them within the community and it’s great to see different organisations supporting each other in that way,” he said.

Queensland Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the long standing RADF program would help to boost state’s plan for economic recovery, supporting artists and arts workers with employment opportunities through $4.2 million in funding for regional cultural projects.

“The Queensland Government is investing $2.08 million in RADF for 2020-21 and an additional $2.13 million will be contributed by 59 councils across Queensland,” Ms Enoch said.

“Each year RADF showcases the extraordinary innovation of the arts and cultural sector in regional communities, delivers rich arts experiences and provides important professional opportunities for artists and arts workers.”

Successful applicants:

Museums and Galleries QLD will receive $5,000 towards the costs of bringing museum and gallery professionals to work with cultural organisations in Rockhampton in the Museums and Galleries QLD Standards Review Program.

Elizabeth Simard will receive $6,400 towards The Generations of Men Exhibition and screening showcases local history, landscapes, soundscapes, and artefacts featured in a locally produced film.

Veronika Zeil will receive $10,000 an immersive light experience to be created by the artist as part of an exhibition for the opening of the Rockhampton Museum of Art.

Niloufar Lovegrove will receive $10,840 to work alongside children of different ages in a workshop series, developing mural for the Gracemere Scouts Hall Building.

Rockhampton Lapidary Club will receive $2,316 to engage Rod Beattie to teach the craft of opal cutting and polishing to members of the Rockhampton Lapidary Club.





For more information on RADF, visit www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/RADF or contact Rockhampton Regional Council on 4932 9000 or email RADF@rrc.qld.gov.au.