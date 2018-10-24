Community handed the reins for the future of Mount Morgan

Economic and tourism opportunities for Mount Morgan will be discussed at the round table. The Running of the Cutter in Mount Morgan.

Economic and tourism opportunities for Mount Morgan will be discussed at the round table. The Running of the Cutter in Mount Morgan. Sharyn O'Neill

THE future of Mount Morgan is being handed to the local, passionate community.

Mount Morgan residents are being encouraged to register for a community roundtable discussion to be held in the town next month.

Hosted by Rockhampton Regional Council, the event is focused on getting the community involved in the economic and tourism future of the township.

The Running of the Cutter at the Golden Mount Festival in Mount Morgan in 2014. File Photo.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the discussion was open to all residents who wanted to make a brighter future for Mount Morgan.

"The roundtable discussion is the community's opportunity to take the future of Mount Morgan into their own hands and shape it how they want,” Mayor Strelow said.

MOUNT MORGAN ROUNDTABLE:

Held at Mount Morgan School of Arts

From 6pm to 9.30pm

Tuesday, November 20

People interested to attend to email mayor@rrc.qld.gov.au or phone 1300 22 55 77

"Anyone who cares about this town, has an idea about how to get more visitors and industry or knows of an opportunity should come along and make their voice heard.

"We want your ideas and your feedback.

Mount Morgan streetscape. Allan Reinikka ROK230218astreets

"We want a strong foundation of the community's desires for us to build on so we can deliver an economic and tourism strategy which delivers for Mount Morgan.”

Cr Strelow said the opportunities for the gold mining town are there and ready to be snatched up.

"We know there has already been a large body of work done around some of these already and we have no intention of reinventing the wheel, what we want is to hear from the community what else we can do,”she said.