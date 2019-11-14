Community heart through disaster

THE Capricorn Coast community came out fighting as fires swept through the region and, as the ashes smoulder, is coming to terms with the aftermath that comes from such a devastating natural disaster.

As residents supported each other through the devastating fires that destroyed 11,500 hectares of land and took out 30 structures, including a possible 18 premises in their wake, the community pulled together.

Emergency crews including Fire Fighters, Local Disaster Management Group members, Police, Ambulance officers, SES volunteers, Lions members and countless volunteers, co-ordinated from Barymaryee Sports ground, have worked around the clock and witnessed first hand the strength of the people who live in the area.

Local SES Controller Melanie Howard said she was in awe of the kindness and compassion everyone had shown throughout the entire emergency situation that rocked the community.

“We have had around 40 volunteers rostered on since the fires first began in Cobraball Road last Saturday. Most of these people have full time jobs which they take time off from to come and lend a hand to emergency workers and the community at large,” Ms Howard said.

“Our role is to help with evacuations, drop in on people who have either returned to their homes or opted to stay, to ensure they are safe and to assist where we can right down to free hugs if needed.

“We ferry people around, drop food to the fire crews, volunteers and workers on earth moving equipment who are all out there doing the hard yards, we do anything that we can to lighten the load of other emergency workers who are on the front line.

“Our volunteers give their all in their role and are always ready to give more.

“The emergency crews have done an amazing job, you just have to look at all the homes that have clearly had fires burning around them.

“To see them still standing thanks to the round the clock work of fire fighters, earth moving equipment operators creating fire breaks and water bombing crews is a testament to just how fabulous they are.”

Helping at the Lions food van where Tall Poppy has been catering for emergency crews, Yeppoon Lion Estelle Lindsay said she had been overwhelmed by the generosity of the community.

“We have had a constant flow of people dropping in food and cold drinks to keep all the workers fed and hydrated,” Ms Lindsay said.

“It has been a real eye opener, people are even dropping off snack packs that can be easily transported. This gesture comes from the heart and is a clear demonstration of just how much our community comes together through the difficult times.”

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said he had seen so many acts of kindness throughout this difficult time that it made him extremely proud to live on the Capricorn Coast.

“While over 900 people were evacuated from their homes, only a small percentage of those people stayed at the Evacuation Centre, instead, opting to be housed with family and friends,” Cr Hutton said.

“From donations of everything imaginable, accommodating people who were displaced by the fires, people volunteering to help in a range of roles, caring for animals removed from evacuated premises and even the moral support and asking if people affected are okay has been heartwarming.

“This is an amazing reflection of our community who have extended the hand of support to ensure everyone is safe and sound.”