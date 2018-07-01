Menu
Beach driving.
Motoring

Community helps catch bad beach driver

1st Jul 2018 12:00 AM

KEEN eyes and a sense of community have led to the conviction of a man spotted driving recklessly on a Iluka Beach over the Easter holidays.

A 19-year-old Pottsville man was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $800 at Ballina Local Court on Thursday, for traffic offences which occurred on Iluka Main Beach and Shark Bay Beach on March 31.

Coffs-Clarence Police District posted on their Facebook page it was alleged the man and a group of friends had been doing circle work in their vehicles on the beach which at the time had numerous tourists on it for the Easter weekend.

"Police wish to thank members of the public for their assistance in identifying this driver and his vehicle which lead to his conviction at Court," the post said.

The Daily Examiner previously reported that Iluka residents had made posts on their community page decrying the actions of four-wheel drivers, with fears that their behaviour may wreck access to the beach for everyone.

