Community invited to join in on rehab talks

Lives Lived Well has now opened at Beenleigh. Senior counsellor John Stimson. Picture: Renae Droop

Community members will have the chance to engage with the newly announced service providers of the detox and rehab centre for ice and other drugs planned to begin construction in 2021.

In late December, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga announced not-for-profit AOD service provider Lives Lived Well was awarded the tender for the centre.

Substance Addiction Fresh Future has organised a public meeting for interested members of the public to be answered by the service provider.

This is the fourth public meeting regarding the Rockhampton AOD Residential Rehabilitation and the second initiated independently from the government by the SAFF community.

“We believe that, since all political parties at a state level have now expressed support for the establishment of this facility in Rockhampton, its progress now needs to move forward independent from any political distractions,” Kay Donoghue from SAFF said.

The music bowl site at Parkhurst is plotted for the drug rehab centre.

John Stimson from Lives Lived Well plans to sit down with the community and explain how the provider will move forward with the residential facility as well as an Outreach Community Service program for juvenile addicts.

Lives Lived Well welcomes any questions from any member of the public who wishes to attend.

The residential rehab centre is planned to be built on adjacent to the music bowl site in

Parkhurst.

Date: Wednesday January 8

Time: 6pm - 8pm

Venue: Centacare, (upstairs) 16 Bolsover St Rockhampton.

Tea and coffee will be available from 5.45pm.