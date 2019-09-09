Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Getting more active can be good for the mind.
Getting more active can be good for the mind.
Your Story

Community involvement vital in battling depression

bmuir
by
9th Sep 2019 7:46 AM

As Stephen Hawking once said, "Quiet people have the loudest minds."

Introverted, quiet people tend to be more introspective and sensitive and they often set high expectations for themselves.

Introverts spend a lot of time inside their own heads, judging themselves and putting themselves down. Some of the most depressed people are isolated and are deliberately or unintentionally cut off from friends and family.

Conversely, some of the world's happiest people are those who think outside of themselves. These people are active in their community.

They seek opportunities to help other people; taking vicarious pleasure in others' wellbeing and joy. Such people give much of themselves and are aware of the positive impact they can have on others.

Self-esteem and self-awareness, along with the emotional quotient (EQ) is improved by developing genuine care and concern for other people and thinking beyond oneself.

Whilst depression is complicated and vastly different for distinct individuals, the involvement in sports, recreation and community projects are active strategies and a way forward to lift one's mood and to start thinking beyond the ego.

More Stories

Show More

Top Stories

    Thief fined $500 for snatching a bottle of whiskey

    premium_icon Thief fined $500 for snatching a bottle of whiskey

    Crime A 34-year-old woman pleaded guilty to the crime in Rockhampton Magistrates Court

    Drug dealer comes clean and shows police to his stash

    premium_icon Drug dealer comes clean and shows police to his stash

    Crime The former spray painter told police he supplied to six friends

    Complex with shops, units approved for residential area

    premium_icon Complex with shops, units approved for residential area

    News The multi story development was ticked off back in May

    Subway businessman to compete with the fastest in the world

    premium_icon Subway businessman to compete with the fastest in the world

    News He will be running the 42km Berlin Marathon to raise funds