Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN MOURNING: Lucy Hackett lay flowers at the memorial.
IN MOURNING: Lucy Hackett lay flowers at the memorial. Kathryn Lewis
Community

Community lay hearts to remember victims

Kathryn Lewis
by
19th Mar 2019 10:30 AM

HEARTS were laid yesterday afternoon to commemorate the lives lost in a hate-filled attack against New Zealand's Muslim community.

Grafton community members gathered at Memorial park, hands and baskets filled with flowers, leaves and anything they could find to memorialise the 50 victims.

Everything came together quickly, organiser Judy Hackett said after she made the decision at nine o'clock that morning.

"So many people worrying about what's happening in CHCH and the people over there.

"We wanted to make it really low impact, so it will just fly away into the ether

"We encouraged people to bring someone just out of their garden or just something that was part of Grafton.

Ms Hackett said is important for the community to keep the victims in their thoughts and use the tragic act as a reminder to "keep checking ourselves".

With what is coming through on the news now, we are getting real stories of real families, and the heartbreak, that is what has really prompted us to do this.

We just really wanted to come together as a community and show some love and humility.

We absolutely need to remember the victims and look in our hearts and just keep checking ourselves and making sure that we are the people we want to be.

christchurch community editors picks nz shooting victims
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Surge in CQ's new home approvals

    premium_icon Surge in CQ's new home approvals

    News January figures provide hope as banks tighten lending

    Teenage driver's weeks-long, drug-fuelled crime spree

    premium_icon Teenage driver's weeks-long, drug-fuelled crime spree

    Crime He spent more than a year in custody awaiting his day in court

    How a 1943 letter from The Caves ended up in Canberra

    premium_icon How a 1943 letter from The Caves ended up in Canberra

    News Eva Rumpf (nee Dobie) never spoke about wartime service to daughters

    Truckie's $5500 fine for common error over 24-hour work day

    premium_icon Truckie's $5500 fine for common error over 24-hour work day

    Crime First time convicted for working more than 12 hours

    • 19th Mar 2019 11:52 AM