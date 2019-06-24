Community mourns 'great bloke' killed in hit and run

Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident on Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, about 9km south-west of Mullumbimby.

THE Mullumbimby community is grieving the death of one of its own, after 22-year-old Tim Watkins was found dead on the side of the road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are appealing for information after Mr Watkins' body was found by a passing motorist about 1am on Sunday on Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, about 9km south-west of Mullumbimby.

A push-bike was also found near the body.

Tweed Byron Police District officers and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended, but Mr Watkins was declared deceased at the scene.

Mr Watkins was heavily involved in both Mullumbimby rugby union and league clubs.

Mullumbimby Giants chairman Dan Molenaar said all games in Mullumbimby were suspended yesterday in honour of Mr Watkins, who had played for the club most of his life and started off as a junior player.

"He was such a massive part of our club, he was an A-grade player and good mates with all the reserves," Mr Molenaar said.

"He was a big part of the club, the whole family is. His mum is on the committee, dad runs the water, brothers play for the club."

Mr Molenaar said both the Giants club members and Mullumbimby Moonshiners Rugby Club members gathered at the Giants clubhouse last night to celebrate the life of Mr Watkins.

"We all got together yesterday," he said.

"All his family came, all the giants, he was a bit part of the Moonshiners, they were all out there as well

"It's obviously very sad, nice for everyone to come out, he was much loved by other parts of the community."

Mr Molenaar reminisced fondly on just how much of a role Mr Watkins played in the club, and how much the community will miss him.

"He was a tiny little bloke but one of those tough little buggers who plays above his weight range," he said.

"He played hooker this year, in A-grade, and always gave his all.

"He was one of those great blokes, can't say anything bad about him.

"It's very cliché to say but ask anyone and they'd say the same thing."

Other club games across the Far North Coast competition held a minutes silence for Mr Watkins yesterday before play.

Tributes for Mr Watkins are being posted on social media, including one from FNC Rugby TV which said: "It's a very sad day for our zone today with the passing of one of our legends":

"We will miss your smile and your great sense of humour Timothy Watkins," the FNC Rugby TV post read.

"Our heart felt condolences go out to Tim's family, friends and team mates at the Moonies. Rest in peace legend."

A report is being prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Police are urging anyone who may have information or dashcam footage in relation to this incident to contact Byron Bay Police Station on (02) 6685 9499 Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.