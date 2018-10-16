Community opposes paid parking hours at Yeppoon Lagoon

The new lagoon at the Yeppoon Foreshore attracts plenty of visitors on opening day with the temperature around 26 degrees..

The new lagoon at the Yeppoon Foreshore attracts plenty of visitors on opening day with the temperature around 26 degrees.. Shayla Bulloch

WITH community engagement now complete, Livingstone Shire Council has confirmed the hours of paid parking around Yeppoon Lagoon on Lagoon Place and Anzac Pde as 8.30am - 5pm seven days a week.

Councillors will now consider feedback from stakeholders and the public as they move forward.

At yesterday's general meeting, they voted to investigate the potential for a removable boom gate outside the Keppel Bay Sailing Clubhouse for use during sailing Sundays and major sailing events.

Also under consideration are two additional disabled car parks in front of the sailing club and two 15-minute drop off and pick up zones close to the lagoon entrance.

In line with his original opposition to paid parking, deputy mayor, Nigel Hutton voted against the motion.

"The philosophy behind paid parking is to create turnaround but I'm not convinced it will produce a different result to regulated parking," Cr Hutton said.

"The funding comes from the Smart Cities initiative and that is an opportunity to do things differently and better."

Community feedback showed overwhelming support for less paid hours than currently proposed but the director of strategic growth and development, Debra Howe told the meeting the hours were determined in line with regulated parking to avoid confusion.

Council officers have met with key personnel from the Keppel Bay Sailing Club and The Rocks Cafe who have indicated they are "generally satisfied" with the proposal.

Once implemented, the public will have the option of more than 500 free car parks with in a two-minute walk of the foreshore and lagoon precinct or 82 paid parking spaces adjacent to the lagoon.

The strategy also introduces a number of regulated timed parking zones to facilitate more regular turnover.

Cr Jan Kelly was clear that further investigation was needed into feedback from stakeholders and the community but said yesterday's resolution was "common-sense and necessary" in order to progress.

Cr Glenda Mather said she could not support paid parking as it would provide a very small income to the council without the results they we're looking for.

"You can stay all day for $20; that's not a lot and won't rotate them around," she said.

"The whole idea is to restrict people."

Actual costings and methodology won't be completed until early next year.