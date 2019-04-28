Community over competition in Clermont Adani protests

Hundreds of mining supporters, including Dave Taylor, line up in Clermont as the Stop Adani Convoy approaches.

ALTHOUGH it has become one of the key national election talking points, the Adani issue felt inherently local in Clermont over the weekend.

The Central Queensland mining town was united in its support for the proposed mine which would commence mining in the Galilee Basin.

Capricornia candidates Michelle Landry (LNP) and Russell Robertson (Labor) both spent time in Clermont on Saturday as locals clashed with Anti-Adani protesters led by the Bob Brown Foundation.

Ms Landry, who travelled to Clermont after commitments at The Caves Show on Saturday morning, said by the time she arrived there were some rowdy people.

"There was some abuse hurled that I don't think should have been said,” Ms Landry said of the pro-coal protesters.

"The police were very good and they kept everyone under control.”

Ultimately though, Ms Landry said that hostility stemmed from the Anti-Adani comments which degraded coal mining and those in the industry.

"I can understand their frustration,” she said.

"What I'm impressed with is that this wasn't driven by politics this was driven by the business community and the miners.

"Everyone was passionate about standing up for our community.”

Ms Landry did not attend a similar really held in Emu Park because she believed it should be driven by the community, not politicians.

Ms Landry said the people she spoke at Clermont were concerned about the mining of the Galilee Basin as a whole, not just the future of Adani.

Mr Robertson was also struck by the sense of community in Clermont over the weekend.

He said the protests brought together farmers, miners, local businesspeople and families.

"The development of the Galilee Basin is a game-changer for our region's economic future, and is not something that should be debated via cheap and often ill-informed shots on social media,” he said.

"I think the presence of so many out of town protesters coming in uninvited and telling local people what is good for them is what really got up the noses of my community.

"I'm all for peaceful protest but coming to a coal mining town and accusing us of being planet killers - it is as arrogant and rude as if I took a rump steak into a vegan restaurant.

"I make no apologies for hoping Adani stacks up and goes ahead, and I will be fighting to ensure the jobs that it brings are secure, full-time positions and that there is maximum procurement locally, and a strong investment in apprenticeships and trainees.”