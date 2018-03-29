Menu
Community gathers for prayer vigil following house fire
News

Community gathers for tribute to house fire victims

Claudia Williams
by
28th Mar 2018 7:41 PM | Updated: 29th Mar 2018 6:40 AM

THE Kingaroy community has showed their support for the family affected by the Saturday house fire in a prayer vigil in Kingaroy on Wednesday night.

Attendees were invited to light candles and write messages of support which will be passed on to Sarah Bond and her family.

Kingaroy pastors then led prayers for the community, family and emergency workers involved in the event on Saturday.

Hedley Fisher thanked the community for their support and performed a song in honour of his late son and grandsons.

To close the evening Giovannah Okesene led the group in singing Amazing Grace.

