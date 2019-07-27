Community petition launched for a Police Beat at Stockland

FAMILIAR SIGHT: Police officers are often called to Stockland Rockhampton to respond to various incidents and now there are community calls for them to establish a permanent presence at the shopping centre.

FAMILIAR SIGHT: Police officers are often called to Stockland Rockhampton to respond to various incidents and now there are community calls for them to establish a permanent presence at the shopping centre. Allan Reinikka ROK0560719astockl

A COMMUNITY push is gaining momentum to establish a Police Beat presence at Stockland North Rockhampton - a known trouble spot for crime and misbehaviour.

At the forefront of the push is an E-Petition, lodged with the Queensland Parliament by Red Hill resident Christine Johnson yesterday.

The petition said there was a need for an increased police presence at Stocklands North Rockhampton by way of a Police Beat, which would be underwritten by Stockland management to operate within the shopping centre.

Bike riding Rockhampton police officers have undertaken patrols Stockland Rockhampton on Thursday nights. Contributed

"Business owners at Stocklands, employees and customers who frequent Stockland are of the opinion that juvenile/general crime, threats, stealing and violence has gotten out of control and a permanent police presence will act as a deterrent and provide reassurance and safety to the community,” the petition said.

The petition also requested, "the State government provide (in addition to current allocated QPS Rockhampton) an additional two police officers, plus at least one indigenous officer (or liaison officer/s) for the sole purpose of the proposed 'police beat' in Stockland”.

Since its creation on Friday, the petition has received a torrent of support with 892 people signing their support for the idea.

If you wish to add your name, visit: www.parliament.qld.gov.au/work-of-assembly/petitions/petition-details?id=3167

Stockland, Queensland Police and the State Government have been contacted for comment.