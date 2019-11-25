Community projects get a major funding boost

BERSERKER Street State School’s kitchen garden is among four community-led projects that are set to receive a funding boost in the latest round of Rockhampton Regional Council’s dedicated grant program for sustainability initiatives.

The council has dedicated $3000 to Wycarbah and District Landcare Group to support the purchase of a portable weed spray unit for shared use by the local community, $2000 to a food garden and outdoor learning space at Waraburra State School, $500 toward an automatic watering system for the kitchen garden at Berserker Street State School, and $500 to support activities of the Emmaus College Student Sustainability Committee.

The council’s environment spokesperson Cr Drew Wickerson said this is the third round of funding grants since the Community Assistance Program – Environment and Sustainability Scheme was established.

“It is absolutely fantastic to see the diversity of applications we’re receiving as part of this funding program,” Cr Wickerson said.

“There are some incredible environmental initiatives taking place in the Rockhampton Region, and some truly passionate and dedicated people working to protect, maintain, and enhance our natural environment.”

He said the council was very excited to support three school-based projects.

“It is fantastic to see how the schools in our region are leading some great sustainability projects, and this is something we are thrilled to support,” he said.

“If you’re working on a project that aims to protect, maintain, and enhance our natural environment or strengthens our community’s capacity to live sustainably, please don’t hesitate to apply,” he said.

Applications for the next round of the program open in January.

Eligible organisations can apply for the Community Assistance Program – Environment and Sustainability Scheme via the Rockhampton Regional Council website: rockhamptonregion .qld.gov.au/CommunityEvents/Grants-and-Sponsorships/Community-Assistance-Program