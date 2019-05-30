Community rallied behind Wandal family who lost home to fire

The Naughton St fire gutted the home and destroyed the inside of the property.

THE Rockhampton community is rallying behind a Wandal family of three who lost everything in a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Devastated and shocked by the fire, which police are treating as suspicious, the family has been left with nothing but the clothes on their back.

Close family friend, Tegan Bray was so horrified by the news that she leaped into action and started collecting donations and started a GoFundMe page for the family.

"Just the thought of it happening to me was horrible,” she said.

"It's very close to home, I have a young family and I couldn't imagine losing everything in one fell swoop.

"I think that if I was ever in that situation that someone would be kind enough to help me and my family.”

With a two-year-old daughter to worry about, the family are in desperate need of warm clothes, but Tegan says they need more than just clothes.

The family of three have been left without a home after their Naughton St address was gutted by fire on Tuesday afternoon. Jann Houley

"Lot's of people have asked about donating money and items and it's just so hard because everyone keeps asking me what they need,” she said.

"I just keep saying, 'They have lost everything, so whatever you can give.'”

"They are looking for anything and everything.”

Speaking with The Morning Bulletin less than a day after the home was gutted by the fire, Tegan said she had been overwhelmed by the response from the community.

"It has been so amazing to see the community support,” she said.

Tegan Bray is close friends with the family who lost their home in a fire. She has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family get back on their feet. Tegan Bray

"It hasn't even been 24 hours and I am overwhelmed with messages.

"It has been really beautiful to see the response.”

Grateful to receive any support, Tegan is asking the community to get behind the family and do what they can to help them get back on their feed.

"When I was setting up the GoFundMe page it was really hard because it asked me what my goal is,” she said.

"In this kind of situation is there ever really a goal? It is just whatever you can get.

"I am hopeful that our community can dig deep and help out but in saying that, $1, $5, or $10 every little cent helps so I don't really think it is much of a dollar point expectation, I think it is just whatever our community is able to give.”

To donate, contact Tegan through email of Facebook:

Email - tegan.j.bray@gmail.com

Facebook - Tegan Jai Bray

To access GoFundMe page, click here.

Clothes donations:

2-year-old girl = size 2

Adult male = XXL

Adults female = Size 14