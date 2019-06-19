Community rallies around stabbing victim and his family

Jake Steere, a former Rockhampton State High School student, at his senior formal in 2016.

Jake Steere, a former Rockhampton State High School student, at his senior formal in 2016. Contributed ROK251116rhsformal28

THERE has been an outpouring of support for 20-year-old Jake Steere after he was stabbed in a Rockhampton street yesterday morning.

Jake is in a stable condition in Rockhampton Hospital after sustaining multiple stab wounds to his head and chest on the corner of Jessie and Spencer streets while he was stopped at a give way sign.

Social media has been flooded with support for the former Rockhampton State High School student and his family following the shocking incident, with sports clubs, friends and family showing their support.

A representative for the Frenchville Pioneers Rugby Union Football Club posted a message to the club's Facebook to advise members of Jake's plight.

While he fights a tough battle, the club has asked for prayers and support for Jake and his family as he recovers in hospital.

Thankful for the the support from well wishers and friends, Jake's father Michael responded to the club's message and other wellwishers this morning.

'Thank you all, big fella's not great but a lot better than last night,” he said.

Living through 'every parents worst nightmare', Michael and the rest of the family stayed by their son's side last night.

Investigations into the attack continue as police search for three suspects who allegedly assaulted and stabbed Jake after his vehicle came to a halt.

It is believed he and his attackers were known to each other.

Police are still searching for the blue Ford Ranger that fled the scene.

Police are asking for public assistance to help locate the car and for any information anyone may have on the offenders responsible for the attack.

If you any any information you can contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the number QP1901178461.