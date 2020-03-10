Community rallies as teen battles brain tumour

WHEN 15-year-old Montana Temperley went in for a ­routine doctors check up on Monday, March 2, she expected the visit to be uneventful.

Now, just over a week later she sits in hospital in ­Brisbane, preparing for surgery.

Montana suffered headaches for six months, but hadn’t given them too much thought, putting them down to school stress or puberty. Her mother, Jodie Temperley, decided to mention the headaches to Montana’s doctor just in case, who thought it best to conduct a routine blood test and an MRI.

Again, just in case.

Three days later, on March 5, Montana and Jodie were called back to the doctor’s office with the devastating news that Montana has a brain tumour.

The following days were a whirlwind of hospital appointments and last-minute planning.

Montana goes into surgery today to remove the 5.5cm tumour and although her prognosis is promising, the ordeal is taking its toll.

A single mum, Jodie was forced to leave her other children 17-year-old Tori-Lee, 12-year-old Charlie and 6-month-old Cruz with family so she could travel with Montana to Brisbane.

Friends have rallied around the family, setting up and donating to a GoFundMe account to show their support.

Kellie Evans organised the account, hoping to alleviate some of the financial stress Jodie is undoubtedly under. Ms Evans said Jodie had a new job lined up but ha been unable to commence it and the bills have been piling up.

“Jodie reluctantly said yes to me starting this Go Fund Me,” she wrote.

“Being a single mum ­supporting Montana here and her other children in Rockhampton the bills still come in, rent still needs to be paid and living away from home in the ­Ronald ­McDonald house, having to buy food, etc. is ­becoming ­financially a strain and is only going to get harder the longer they are away from home.”