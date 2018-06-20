Community rallies behind family who lost everything in fire

SUPPORT is pouring in for a Granville family who lost everything when a fire tore through their home on Monday.



Camille Burton shared the family's sense of loss and devastation when she spoke to the Chronicle in the aftermath of the blaze, but yesterday it was back to work as usual for the mum of five.



Two of her children also returned to school, in uniforms that were donated to them by Granville State School.



Maryborough's Foodbasket donated vouchers, while Maryborough Brothers Junior Rugby League have set up a donation tin to help the family get back on their feet.



A post on the club's Facebook page said donations of household goods were also welcome.



Meanwhile Maroons great Colin Scott has donated a framed State of Origin photo to raffle off in order to raise funds for the family.



Camille's brother, Andrew Burton, has also started a Go Fund Me page for those who wish to donate to the cause.



A target of $10,000 has been set, with $250 raised so far.



The campaign has been shared on social media 19 times.



Yesterday investigations continued into the cause of the blaze.



The fire broke out in the home, located on the corner of Blackbourn and Puller streets, about 12.40pm.



The house was left gutted by the fire, Maryborough firefighter Andrew Madders said.



To make a donation to the Go Fund Me campaign, click here.

