Community rallies behind man injured in truck crash

HELPING HAND: Andrew Harris and his family. Mr Harris is in a serious condition in a Brisbane hospital after being trapped in his truck for two hours last Thursday after a collision. GoFundMe

FRIENDS of the Yeppoon man who was seriously injured in a truck crash last Thursday have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical treatment.

Andrew Harris was trapped in his truck for more than two hours on Thursday afternoon after his truck collided with a full cattle truck at the Old Byfield Road intersection on Yeppoon Rd.

Mr Harris sustained serious injuries to his leg and was flown to Rockhampton Hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service before being transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

At the time of writing, the page had raised $3,198, more than half of the $5000 goal, in just 22 hours.

Yeppoon woman, Chloe Clark, is a family friend of the Harris family.

She said that every dollar the community can raise will go a long way to helping the Harris family.

"Andrew was transferred to the Royal Brisbane Hospital due to the seriousness of Andrew's injuries to his leg and is now at the very beginning of his long journey to recovery,” she wrote.

"With so many friends and family wanting to help aid in Andrew's recovery, we thought what better way than to help raise some money as Andrew was self-employed and will now be unable to work for some time.

"Please help the Harris family get through this tough time.

"Every dollar donated will be greatly appreciated.”

If you would like to donate to Mr Harris to help with medical costs, visit his GoFundMepage here.